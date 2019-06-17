NATIONWIDE -- American heiress and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt has died, son Anderson Cooper announced Monday. She was 95.

Gloria Vanderbilt dead at age 95

Son Anderson Cooper announced the news Monday

Vanderbilt was an American socialite, heiress and fashion designer

Vanderbilt died at home surrounded by family and friends, CNN reported.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old when she died," Cooper said during an on-air eulogy. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman."

Born in New York in 1924, Vanderbilt was the daughter of Gloria Morgan and Reginald Vanderbilt, heir to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune.

In addition to being an artist and an author, Vanderbilt was a celebrated fashion designer, known in the 1980s as the "jeans queen."

Vanderbilt had been suffering from advanced stomach cancer when she died.