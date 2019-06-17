TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices continue their descent.

Gas prices decrease by 10 cents

Tampa Bay gas is 5 cents cheaper

Residents should take advantage of lower prices

LINK: Search prices on GasBuddy.com

The average price dropped nearly 10 cents from last week, making the new state average $2.49.

A month ago, it was almost 20 cents higher than it is now.

In the Tampa Bay area, gas prices are about five cents cheaper than the state average with Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco counties all at about $2.44 a gallon.

Tampa Bay residents are encouraged to take advantage of the lower gas prices with a personal vacation day, or even a “staycation” at the beach.

In Orlando, the average price is $2.42 per gallon.