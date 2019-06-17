Customers are enjoying the newly opened Dash’s Market on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

The parking, on the other hand, is a bit of a challenge.

At least 100 customers have complained about parking on social media.

One customer started the conversation, posting on Facebook the parking lot is "insufferable."

Dash's president said the renovations resulted in the parking lot actually growing in size, but zoning requirements limit how it can be used.

Dash's is required to follow Buffalo's Green Code.

The code “required certain amount of greenery in the parking lot, so we had (to) build the different island throughout the parking lot to accommodate that greenery requirement, which gave up parking spaces that we certainly could use to accommodate our customers,” said Mark Mahoney, the grocery store’s president.

The city’s Green Code was enacted two years ago.

Dash’s said there are no plans to change the parking lot at this time.