TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A standoff between a Titusville resident and Titusville Police ended late Saturday night with the resident coming out of house and surrendering, according to police officials.

Titusville Police Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said officers responded to the home near Dummitt Avenue and Tropic Street Saturday evening after two neighbors got into a dispute.

One of those neighbors reportedly pulled a weapon on the other, then went back into his house.

At some point after officers first responded to the scene, a SWAT team took position around the home.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for the property, but as it arrived at the scene, the resident reportedly came out of the house and let himself be taken into custody.

No one was injured.

The resident has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His identity has not been released.