HAINES CITY, Fla. — A physical altercation between a mother and daughter in a van pulled to the side of a Haines City road escalated and led to a shooting involving a Polk County Deputy, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said around 5 p.m. deputies and Haines City Police responded to a 911 call reporting two women in the front seats of a van pulled off to the side of Carl Boozer Road fighting and screaming. The witness reported hearing one of the women, who was in the driver's seat, scream at the other that she was going to shoot her.

The first deputy on the scene observed the fight occurring inside the van, with one of the women screaming for help and the other refusing to obey commands by stopping and showing her hands. The woman calling for help also was screaming that that the other woman was going to shoot her.

At that point, the deputy reported that the woman refusing to obey commands ducked down in the van. In fear for the other woman's life and his own, the deputy opened fire when the uncooperative woman reappeared, firing several rounds, according to the agency.

Law enforcement later learned that the suspect and the victim were mother and daughter, respectively.

The deputy rendered first aid to the suspect and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are reported to be non-life-threatening injuries. The victim showed injuries consistent with being battered. No other injuries were reported.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol. The investigation is ongoing.