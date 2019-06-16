ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — "Don't walk any closer, turn back! There's a bear!"

Viewer Kristi Kettler sent in video Saturday of a bear strolling in the Lake Villas community in Altamonte Springs. She made sure to warn people as she drove by that a bear was walking on the sidewalk.

VIDEO: This bear was spotted in the Lake Villas community in Altamonte Springs earlier today. 🐻 You can hear the viewer who sent us the video warning people to stay back. Bear sightings can be reported to FWC 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 888-404-FWCC. pic.twitter.com/OZfddm4h9h — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 16, 2019

It's not unusual to see bears in Seminole County. The west part of the county is in the Ocala National Forest, and heavy development in that area means bears are often spotted in neighborhoods.

Bears were also recently seen in Leesburg, and there were several unusual encounters in Brevard County last week.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds everyone that if you secure your trash cans and any pet food or animal feeders around your home, bears will eventually move on.

If you do spot a bear, the FWC says you can call them to alert of the sighting 24-hours a day at 888-404-FWCC.