ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were rescued from a ride at an Orlando attraction Saturday after the ride malfunctioned, suspending the riders 50 to 60 feet in the air.

The riders were aboard "The Screamer" at The Fun Spot, located at 5700 Fun Spot Way. According to a park manager, a sensor on the ride malfunctioned, causing the ride to stop while the riders were still in the air.

Orlando Fire Department personnel were able to reach the riders and help them safely disembark.

No injuries were reported.