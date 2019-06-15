ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department is on the search for an armed man accused of sexually battering a person walking on Orange Blossom Trail Thursday.
- Alleged victim was walking on Orange Blossom Trail
- Man allegedly threatened them with gun, then battered them
- Suspect last seen wearing back hoodie, black jeans
Sgt. Eduardo Bernal with OPD in a news release said the alleged victim was walking on South Orange Blossom Trail near Columbia Street when the suspect threatened them with a firearm.
Bernal said that’s when the armed man “physically battered” the alleged victim.
The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, with yellow shorts underneath the jeans.
He is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, 5-feet-8-inches, and about 150 pounds. He also had dark complexion and a goatee.
Orlando Police encourages anyone with information to contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS, where you can report anonymously.
No further information is available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.