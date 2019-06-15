ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department is on the search for an armed man accused of sexually battering a person walking on Orange Blossom Trail Thursday.

Alleged victim was walking on Orange Blossom Trail

Man allegedly threatened them with gun, then battered them

Suspect last seen wearing back hoodie, black jeans

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal with OPD in a news release said the alleged victim was walking on South Orange Blossom Trail near Columbia Street when the suspect threatened them with a firearm.

Bernal said that’s when the armed man “physically battered” the alleged victim.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, with yellow shorts underneath the jeans.

He is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, 5-feet-8-inches, and about 150 pounds. He also had dark complexion and a goatee.

Orlando Police encourages anyone with information to contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS, where you can report anonymously.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.