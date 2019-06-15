ORLANDO, Fla. — A dry start for most of us on this Father's Day weekend, with some sun already warming us up. We'll top the mid-80s at the coast and lower 90s inland before the east coast sea breeze rolls in and brings a few interior storms.

The stationary front slipping south yesterday fizzled, as high pressure builds over the peninsula. An onshore flow developing around the high will provide us a more typical wet season pattern, with the east coast sea breeze becoming dominant.

We'll start the day with some sun mixed with a few clouds as the east coast breeze moves inland. A few showers and storms fire up along interior boundary collisions with coverage around 40 percent.

Highs reach the mid-80s at the coast, lower 90s inland.

High pressure splits and allows a wrinkle in the atmosphere to swing across southern Florida on Father's Day. Our wind becomes more southeasterly and transports another round of deep atmospheric moisture into the area.

We'll start tomorrow on another sunny note and warm quickly into the upper 80s to low 90s. As the east coast sea breeze slides westward, another round of showers and storms develop. Coverage ramps up to around 50 percent tomorrow afternoon.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Even though we develop an onshore flow, a small east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of one to two feet remain in place this Father’s Day weekend. Our rip current threat slowly climbs back into the moderate category, so use caution if you’re planning a swim, and do so near an open lifeguard stand.

We’ll have enough sun around to push our ultraviolet index into the extreme range. This means under 10 minutes to start a sunburn. Don't forget the sunscreen, and reapply.

We still have no issues to talk about in the tropics. There are no developing systems in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected the next 5 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

