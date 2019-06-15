RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Riverview man is getting some international fame for seeing "Avengers: Endgame" 120 times – and he’s not planning on stopping.

In fact, he's out to set a Guinness World Record for viewings of a single movie in theaters.

Agustin Alanis, 30, carefully collecting each ticket from each viewing

Alanis has already surpassed record set last year for "Avengers: Infinity War" (107)

Will learn from Guinness Book of World Records about his official record in next few weeks

More Entertainment stories

We spoke with Agustin Alanis, 30, as he got ready for his 120th viewing, most of which have been at the Riverview GDX.

“I can recite the lines in back of my head," Alanis said. "And if no one is around me, I say them out loud."

He’s made the theater a second home these past two months, seeing “Avengers: Endgame” over and over since opening night.

He’s carefully collecting each ticket like they’re one of the prized Infinity Stones seen in the movie as he attempts to set a world record.

“I saw the movie shattering records all over the world. I said ‘let’s break it too. Let’s make history,’” Alanis said.

Though he’s spent nearly 400 hours and more than $1,000 seeing the same film, he says it is actually a different viewing every time.

“Every time I sit, there are different people," he explained. "Different expectations. Sometimes people are quiet, sometimes they laugh a lot or cry a lot."

Unofficially, he’s already broken the record of 103 set by Anthony Mitchell with last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

But for his own endgame, he doesn’t plan on stopping until the film leaves theaters.

He’s been tracking his journey on social media (@agalanis17), gaining a worldwide following.

Alanis does work full-time for his family's construction company. He squeezes in as many viewings in a week as he can, especially on the weekend.

He says he’s been in touch with the Guinness Book of World Records and hopes to find out about his official record in the next few weeks.