AUSTIN, Texas — Google on Friday announced a major expansion in Downtown and East Austin.

New building at Saltillo

Employees to move in next year

Google will open a new facility on the edge of the Saltillo block on the city’s east side. The company is expected to move in next year.

Google has also leased additional space on the Block 185 property located on West 2nd Street, about a 10 to 15-minute walk from Saltillo. The company expects employees to move into Phase I of the new Block 185 building in 2023.

Mayor Steve Adler said he appreciates the growing relationship between the city and Google as it continues to grow.

Gov. Greg Abbott is calling the news proof that Texas has business friendly practices and that the state’s workforce is talented.

“The Lone Star State continues its emergence as a global technology hub thanks to an economic environment that encourages innovation and allows the free market to flourish,” Abbott said.

Google has been in Texas for 12 years and has more than 1,100 employees in Austin.

Friday’s announcement was coupled with news that the tech giant will also be expanding in Midlothian, southwest of Dallas, to the tune of $600 million.