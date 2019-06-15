ORLANDO, Fla. — A 5K Fun Walk and Run gave Orange County residents the chance to check out the Pine Hills Trail on Saturday.

5K took part along the first phase of the Pine Hills Trail

The trail will eventually extend to Seminole Wekiva Trail

The first-ever event on the trail was hosted by The Pine Hills Neighborhood Improvement District and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The start and finish of the 5K kicked off at the trailhead inside Barnett Park.

Event goers said it was a bonding experience for everyone.

“We don’t get time with [our children] on the weekdays to really do these physical activities,” said Ganesh Matha, who ran the race. “I think this 5k shows them how important it is to be active.”

The inaugural 5k Fun walk and run hosted by @OrangeCoSheriff kicked off the opening of the Pine Hills Trail. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rGaQPN53RT — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) June 15, 2019

“It’s important for our residents to see us in a non-law enforcement scenario,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “We’re not pulling someone over. We’re not arresting anyone. We are just walking or running with them.”

Residents in the area said they plan to continue to get on the trail after the event.

“I intend to bring the kids,” Hallema Harlow said. “I usually do it before work.”

Some participants won new bicycles after they finished the trail.

The Pine Hills Trail project was broken into three phases.

Phase one, which was completed fall of 2017, begins in Alhambra Drive and extends north to Silver Road.

Phase Two begins at Silver Star Road and extend north to the Clarcona-Ocoee Road. ​Eventually the trail will be extended to the Seminole Wekiva Trail.