POINCIANA, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after being shot by Osceola County deputies early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says it got a call about an abandoned vehicle near Poinciana Boulevard and Reaves Road in Poinciana around 1 a.m.

Deputies say they found a 2016 Dodge Ram parked on the shoulder with the keys still in the ignitiion. They say they also spotted a man, identified as Zachary Dollar, 41, hiding in the wooods.

When deputies tried to talk to Dollar, they say he suddenly ran at them aggressively, and after ignoring commands for him to stop, one of the deputies shot Dollar in the stomach. They say a knife was discovered in the area.

Deputies say Dollar's injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to an area hospital.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave while the FDLE investigates.