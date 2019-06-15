ORLANDO, Fla. — Consumers are expected to open their wallets wider for Dad this Father's Day.

A survey by the National Retail Federation says people will spend a record $16 billion on things like greeting cards, dinner and clothes.

Looking for something that's not a tie or a mug to get your father? Check out this list of deals and freebies for Father's Day.

Central Florida Attractions

BREVARD ZOO — Dad gets in free with at least one paying child of any age.

DAYTONA LAGOON — Free admission for fathers on Sunday, with the purchase of one regularly-price water park ticket.

LEU GARDENS — Free admission for fathers Sunday to Leu Gardens in Orlando.

ORANGE COUNTY REGIONAL HISTORY CENTER — Free admission for all dads on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

RDV ICE DEN — Free ice skating admission for dad on Sunday, with purchase of one child's skate admission. Public skate times are 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

CRAYOLA EXPERIENCE — Free admission for dad Sunday with full-price ticket.

OUTER LIMITZ — Get one free jump package with the purchase of a package at the indoor trampoline arena location on Kirkman Road.

ANDRETTI INDOOR KARTING AND GAMES — Dads get one free race with full-priced purchase of a race. Dads also get a free brownie sundae with purchase of two entrees.

FUN SPOT — Buy a single-park ticket Sunday and dads get in for free.

Central Florida Restaurants and Stores

ROSEN SHINGLE CREEK — Free dinner for Dad with the purchase of an entree of equal or lesser value at Cala Bella or A Land Remembered.

JACK'S PLACE AT ROSEN PLAZA — Dads get a complimentary entree. Plus, with the purchase of one adult entree, two kids eat free.

BULLA GASTROBAR — Fathers get a free $20 gift card when you dine on Father's Day.

ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFE — Dads get a $10 Brunch Buck for a future visit.

BEEF O'BRADYS — Dad's eat free with purchase of another entree.

FOGO DE CHAO — Dine on Sunday and your father gets a card for a free future lunch, dinner or brunch.

SONNY's BBQ — All-you-can-eat baby back ribs for Dad on Sunday, $18.99.

TIJUANA FLATS — Dads get a free taco on Sunday when they mention the Father's Day deal.

TAVERNA OPA — Dads eat free with a family of four or more when they order from the family-style dinner menu Sunday.