ORLANDO, Fla. — A company is recalling its breakfast wraps because small rocks were found inside the products.

Ruiz Food Products is recalling its "El Monterey Egg, Potato, Bacon and Cheese Sauce Breakfast Wraps" eight-pack packages, which were shipped to stores nationwide.

The USDA says the company got three customer complaints about "foreign material" inside the products, which were described in the release as small rocks. The company is investigating the source of the foreign material.

The products have the establishment number "EST. 17523A" on the back of the package and "Best if Used By" dates of 1/17/2020 and 1/18/2020.

Customers who have the product in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you have any questions, call the Ruiz Foods' Consumer Line at 1-800-772-8474.