ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a fatal shooting in an apartment complex just east of Winter Park, according to a news release.

The shooting reportedly occurred at The Park Apartments on N. Goldenrod Road near University Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect in the shooting, an unidentified man, in a car in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Deputies confirmed they later found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound and a infant with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The child was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

No further information has been released.