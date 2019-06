MELBOURNE, Fla. — A crash in northern Melbourne shut down U.S. 1 Saturday.

The crash happened near the Pineda Causeway.

Brevard County Fire Rescue says two vehicle were involved, with four patients altogether. Two patients had to be extricated from wrecked vehicles. Another was ejected from a vehicle.

A Health First helicopter is on the scene to take patients to the hospital.

We'll let you know when the road has reopened.