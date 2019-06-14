ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is expected to officially kick off his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night during a campaign rally at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.
It's his first stop in Orlando since last October.
We have full, live team coverage of the president's visit all day on TV and our digital channels, and you can watch his speech live on Spectrum News — doors open at the Amway Center at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, and the rally is scheduled to end by 8:30 p.m.
