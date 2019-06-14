TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville couple is accused of abusing an elderly woman, according to police.

Couple accused of abusing elderly woman with disabilities

Robert Hydorn, Joanne Hydorn charged with neglect

Police say they mismanaged the woman's prescription pain medication

Robert Hydorn, 55, and Joanne Hydorn, 47, were arrested on Thursday.

Titusville police responded to a Department of Children and Families report of a disabled woman who was being abused at the hands of her caregivers.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Robert and Joanne Hydorn were mismanaging the woman's prescription pain medication.

The couple was taken into custody and charged with abuse of an elderly disabled person and neglect of an elderly disable person.

They were booked into the Brevard County Jail and are being held without bond.