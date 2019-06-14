GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – Shelly Heier promised her dad, Ted Heier, that she would keep his business open and gay as long as she can. Her father was an openly gay businessman who opened the Frat House in 1985.

“I was always told if you can get two years in, you’ll make it. I’ve made it six years,” said Shelly Heier.

Currently, the Frat House is the last gay bar and nightclub standing in Garden Grove. At one point, there were 15 gay bars in town.

Heier’s vision was to give people in the LGBTQ+ community living in Orange County, which has historically been conservative, a place to go.

“My dad always wanted to give people a place that they felt safe and comfortable to be gay. Back in the 70’s and 80’s, that wasn’t accepted anywhere really,” said Heier.

Taking over the business hasn’t always been easy. Heier admits the last few years have been a struggle.

“We used to be open 365 days a year. We never closed. We were open on Christmas and open on Thanksgiving. Always, always open and times have gotten tougher. Lifestyles have changed. People have other choices,” said Heier.

In order to keep costs low, Heier decided to close the business on Tuesdays. She credits her team of employees for helping her keep the business going. Cris McKnight, Heier’s close friend, joined the team 10 years ago and now plays the key role as her right-hand woman.

“Two straight chicks running a gay bar. Somebody said it to us once and it stuck and we both loved the idea of it,” said McKnight, the Frat House operations manager.

McKnight has helped Heier with many projects over the years, but she took on a historian project after Heier’s dad passed away. Ted Heier was known for always carrying a camera around with him. He left behind more than 10,000 photographs. Heier documented the LGBTQ+ activism movement in Orange County.

Not only was Heier an advocate for his community, he gave people opportunities to work for him like, people like Ricardo Araes, who started as a bar back seven years ago and moved his way up to main bartender.

“I feel happy. I feel completely like I don’t have to hide myself. I do what I want to do. I feel so comfortable. It means a lot to me. It means happiness,” said Araes.

Even though Heier has passed away six years ago now, his daughter, Shelly Heier, says she and her crew plan to keep the Frat House open because it’s more than just bar or place for people to hang out. It’s a safe haven for everyone and anyone.

The Frat House is located on 8112 Garden Grove Boulevard in the city of Garden Grove. For more information about the business, visit: facebook.com/frathouseoc