ORLANDO, Fla. — A driver of a SUV that crashed into the Streams of Life Worship Center is OK, according to a pastor and the Orlando Fire Department.

Officials say no one was injured in the crash

Pastor says worship center will be open on Friday

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters arrived at the Orlando worship center on 4708 LB McLeod Rd. after a SUV crashed into a wall before services was supposed to start, stated the fire department in a tweet.

Around 7:30 tonight, Engine 10 responded to a vehicle vs. building - a worship center on L B McLeod Road. Incident occurred just an hour before a service was supposed to start. Thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8WnrrRtA2F — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 14, 2019

Rev. John Kipeen told Spectrum News 13 that the driver is OK, but may have had some sort of medical episode.

She told him "she went blind and had no idea what was happening" at the time of the crash, Kipeen said.

The Orlando Fire Department stated that there were no injuries.

The worship center will need some repairs, but Kipeen said the center will be open most of the time on Friday.

Authorities are trying to figure out why the crash happened.