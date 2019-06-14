A project more than five years in the making: The Statler Towers will now move into the next phase of restoration.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said developer Mark Croce's plan to renovate the outside of the building has been approved. The $3 million project will include installing new windows and restoring the entrances to their original appearance.

"When you enter the building, it's not the most picturesque site,” Brown said. “We will see a beautiful exterior as part of that $3 million renovation."

The inside restoration of the nearly 100-year-old building began in 2014. The outside renovations are scheduled to begin this summer.