ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – One Rockledge homeowner found an unexpected visitor in her garage Friday morning.
Robin Underwood opened the garage door of her Glenbrook Circle home and spotted a baby gator in between her cars.
She jumped back and called authorities.
The nearly two-foot-long gator hid in the back of the garage until a trapper arrived.
"It was really scared," Underwood said. "It kept hissing when anyone got close to it."
Underwood believes the gator came from a retention pond behind her home.
The trapper took the baby gator to a nearby wildlife area where it was released.