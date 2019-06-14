ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – One Rockledge homeowner found an unexpected visitor in her garage Friday morning.

  • Woman finds baby gator inside garage
  • The gator was hiding between the woman's cars
  • Trapper captured the gator and released it in a nearby area

Robin Underwood opened the garage door of her Glenbrook Circle home and spotted a baby gator in between her cars.

She jumped back and called authorities.

The nearly two-foot-long gator hid in the back of the garage until a trapper arrived.

"It was really scared," Underwood said. "It kept hissing when anyone got close to it.​"

Underwood believes the gator came from a retention pond behind her home.

The trapper took the baby gator to a nearby wildlife area where it was released.