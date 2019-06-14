ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – One Rockledge homeowner found an unexpected visitor in her garage Friday morning.

Woman finds baby gator inside garage

The gator was hiding between the woman's cars

Trapper captured the gator and released it in a nearby area

Robin Underwood opened the garage door of her Glenbrook Circle home and spotted a baby gator in between her cars.

She jumped back and called authorities.

The nearly two-foot-long gator hid in the back of the garage until a trapper arrived.

"It was really scared," Underwood said. "It kept hissing when anyone got close to it.​"

Underwood believes the gator came from a retention pond behind her home.

The trapper took the baby gator to a nearby wildlife area where it was released.