ORLANDO, Fla. — Latino Justice PRLDEF Orlando, civil rights nonprofit, will host an event this Saturday to help returning citizens register to vote.

Latino Justice PRLDEF helping returning citizens register to vote

Returning citizens now have to pay all court fees, fines before registering

Restore Your Vote Community Fair will be held this Saturday

RELATED: Felon Voting Rights Activist: New Bill Not Ideal, But Will Press On

The passage of Amendment 4 last year restored voting rights for those with felony convictions, with exceptions for those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.

This year, lawmakers modified it to require returning citizens to pay all court fees, fines and restitution before voting.

There are two ways to pay. With the agreement of the victim of a crime, a judge can dismiss the repayment requirement or the judge can assign them community-service hours.

“We’re focusing on having attorneys that are going to be able to talk to returning citizens who have doubts about whether or not their rights to vote have been restored,” said Ricardo Negron, Latino Justice Orlando Legal Services Coordinator.

The Restore Your Vote Community Fair will help returning citizens like Roberto Davila.

“I’ve always thought that in the state of Florida, once you become a convicted felon you would lose that right. I thought I would never, ever be able to vote,” Davila said.

Davila was arrested when he was 30 years old and spent 15 years behind bars at Lake Correctional Institution.

“I knew in my heart it was not the right thing to do,” Davila said. “I found myself in the drug trade, and I sold drugs.”

He said he saw new governors, new presidents, and new laws all of which impacted his life, but he had no say in their passing.

“As I did my time, I realized how I’d taken life for granted, my freedom, and the rights I had as a citizen,” Davila said.

He said next year will be the first time he will ever cast his ballot.

“I have a responsibility with my vote to see who goes into office,” Davila said.