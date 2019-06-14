LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Commission is considering changes in land development regulation in the Green Swamp, including one that would affect septic tanks.

Officials consider eco-friendly septic systems for Green Swamp

Newer septic systems can cost up to $20,000

Final decision on regulation to be made after 6 months

If county officials have their way, those in the Green Swamp — often considered the heart of the Florida aquifer — would need to use a new eco-friendly septic system.

"When you lose your water in Florida, you've lost everything. You've lost your quality of life. You've lost your economy," Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks says.

A workshop was held last Tuesday covering one of the key issues of introducing nutrient-reducing septic systems, which are supposed to cut down on the amount of nitrogen and phosphates flowing into the ecosystem.

"The standard septic tank system today, conventional tank system, does not treat nutrients, so we could have some nutrient pollution, pollutant loading going into the aquifer," Parks said.

But the new systems can cost as much as $20,000. A conventional septic system costs around $4,000 to $6,000. So some are concerned that going green might cost too much.

Lake County resident Andy Dubois owns property with several septic systems and he says he's been doing his own research.

"I don't know that it's been proven that that $20,000 system can outperform a $6,000 system. I don't think that's been proven," Dubois said.

"Much of the information that has been made available is experimental. It's driven by the computer models. They haven't been in place long enough to show actual improvement over the conventional systems," Dubois said.

County officials say the changes will come in phases, starting with new homes footing the bill for the advanced septic system.

The county's plans are still in the research phase. Commissioners say a final decision won't be made for at least six months.