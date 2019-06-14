NATIONAL -- King Arthur Flour is voluntarily recalling 14,218 cases of 5 pound unbleached all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. Coli.
The recall includes these specific lot codes and use-by dates:
BEST USED BY 12/07/19
LOT: L18A07C
BEST USED BY 12/08/19
LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B
BEST USED BY 12/14/19
LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C
For more information on this recall or the dangers of E. coli, please visit the FDA’s website.
