HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. - At this local Hermosa Beach general store every product has a story.

“In this day and age, a lot of products are just commodities and people are craving products and stores like ours that have a story to tell,” said store owner, Colin Cooley.

Colin and his brother Brian Cooley’s general store, Wicked, is stocked with men’s goodies and gifts. It also has quite a story.

Nearly 20 years ago, this shop was the home of their creative agency.

With furniture inside and cool items they owned placed in the window, people passing by assumed it was a store and would come in asking how much something was.

So they expanded their operations to include retail.

“Started reaching out to different brands that we liked, you know a lot of them L.A.-based, California-based brands, a lot of them local,” said Colin.

And that’s the key to success here, local.

Hermosa Beach is unique in that many of the shops are locally-owned businesses.

The store keeps the brothers involved in local politics and it supports local charities and product-makers.

In a time when American consumers buy twice as much online as any other country, and more than 7,000 retail stores are slated to shut this year, the brothers say they offer something that online shopping can’t.

“What you don’t get when buying something online is that art of discovery. We’ve created a retail environment and experience where people like to come in,” said Brian.

What they’re doing seems to be working. Sales continue to grow and Father’s Day gives them an annual boost, since the products they sell are geared towards men, and . . . toward the lifestyle of Hermosa Beach.

“We’ve helped be a part of this community and helped define it and I think it’s the opportunity that smaller boutique shops like ours can do that like major retailers can’t do,” said Colin.

And that’s continuing to tell the stories of the products on the other side of the glass.