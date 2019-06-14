EDGEWATER, Fla. — A 35-year-old man is facing several charges, including child neglect, after deputies say he burglarized homes in Volusia County with a 4-year-old girl in tow.

James Giambra is also charged with grand theft, burglary, and drug possession.

Volusia County deputies responded to Charles Street in Edgewater at about 8 a.m. Thursday after neighbor called authorities to report seeing a man, who was carrying a large bag, along with a girl who was also carrying a bag, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A nearby property owner there told deputies that his boat had been tampered with.

Then, just before noon, deputies got another report about a man and girl walking through yards on the 100 block of Coleman Street, an adjacent street. As a deputy spoke to a woman at a home, they overheard a man's voice inside the residence — but the woman said no one else should have been in her house, deputies said.

That's when they found Giambra, who was taken into custody without incident.

The 4-year-old girl was unharmed and turned over to a family member, the Sheriff's Office said.

Giambra was being held Friday in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $38,000 bond.