FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — In Flagler County , the need for Narcan is skyrocketing — it’s a drug that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

Flager Fire Rescue granted 300 doses of Narcan from health dept.

It came from the HEROS program (Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support)

Opioid overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. And according to the Florida Department of Health, in 2017, emergency responders treated more than 45,000 patients for drug overdoses in Florida alone.​

“In the last 12 months, we’ve calculated we’ve issued at least 166 doses of the Narcan, and we’ve seen an uptick of about 40 percent since we started looking at this, and we went back probably about five years, and that and that increase is about 86 percent for us," said Don Petito, Chief of Flagler County Fire Rescue.

With the ongoing opioid crisis, the need for first responders to administer Narcan is becoming much more frequent.

“Some weeks we have so many times that we actually use the Narcan that we only used to use in a whole year, and now sometimes it's just in a week,” said Caryn Prather, who’s been a Flagler County paramedic for 19 years.

On top of that, Chief Petito said they need to use more Narcan as the drugs people are taking get stronger.

“Back in the day, we would use one dose to bring them out of their overdose state. Now we are having to use two, three, and four," Petito said.

Stocking up with that much Narcan to meet the need can be expensive — 300 doses costs $8,565, according to Flagler County.

However for the second time, the Florida Department of Health gave them 300 doses through the HEROS program ​, which stands for Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support.

“It's probably about $16,000 dollars that it's saved us” “It has a huge impact especially for a small department like ours, we can buy other supplies with that money,” said Chief Petito.

Now, Flagler paramedics know when they go out on an overdose call, they have all the tools they need to save a life.

“Then we know we don't have to worry about the fact that we don't have the right medications to hopefully save someone’s life,” said Prather. "At least we are going to give them a chance”