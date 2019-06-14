PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE — This Flag Day, want to help out a deployed member of the military get some comforts of home?

Chamber of Commerce holding drive for Patrick AFB 920th Rescue Wing

They're looking for items like coffee, food, and even games

Members of Patrick Air Force Base's 920th Rescue Wing are serving in the Horn of Africa.

The rescue wing in the region doesn't have many of the everyday items we may take for granted — things like coffee, food, snacks or even games to help them enjoy their down time.

The Military Affairs Council and Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is putting on a drive for the community to donate and make the 920th's deployment a little easier.

“Regardless of what they are seeking, the bare essentials or even a video game, we want to be there to collect materials to show our support for their service and sacrifice,” said Jennifer Sugarman of the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber's office at the Avenues in Viera.