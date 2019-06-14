ORMOND BEACH, Fla.—The 5-month-old Ormond Beach boy who died Tuesday, prompting charges against his father , lived in a trailer of filth and was covered in bruises, sores, cuts, and had a distinctive circular burn inside his right ear, police say.

"Circular mark is a suspected cigarette burn," police report said

Daemon Alexander Dean Scott suffered severe physical force

Calib J. Scott of Ormond Beach said son has "gone rag doll"

The father and child’s primary caregiver, Calib J. Scott, 23, was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, child neglect, and aggravated child abuse.

Scott is heard on a 911 telling a dispatcher that his son, Daemon Alexander Dean Scott, was having breathing problems and went limp on him while changing his diaper.

“My son, he’s gone rag doll, basically, and he’s barely breathing and his eyes, they won’t dilate,” Scott said, according to a recording of the 911 call released to Spectrum News 13 on Friday.

He unsuccessfully tried resuscitating the infant, following the direction of the 911 telecommunicator, records show.

Scott also said a dog knocked a box fan on the baby the day before, causing minor bruises.

Ormond Beach Police responded to 19 N. Yonge Street, Lot 70, at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday.

“The victim showed signs of bruising in various stages of healing as well as open sores / lacerations to the nose, mouth, and facial area,’’ a police report said. A "circular mark (found on the boy) is a suspected cigarette burn," it said.

The baby was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later returned to Scott’s mobile home with a search warrant. Three puppies and two dogs were found taken from the filthy residence, police said.

“The presence of dog urine and feces was noted throughout the home, along with poor hygienic conditions not suitable for a human being,” a report said.

Scott was arrested Tuesday and appeared before a judge Wednesday. He was ordered held without bond at the county’s jail in Daytona Beach. He was assigned a public defender and filed paperwork declaring himself indigent.

The State Attorney's and the Medical Examiner's offices are also investigating.