SAN ANTONIO -- Whataburger on Friday announced Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners, LLC, an investment firm, has agreed to acquire a majority interest in the popular restaurant chain.

Whataburger announced sale Friday

Popular chain has existed since 1950

To remain headquartered in San Antonio

Whataburger is headquartered and based in San Antonio, and the first Whataburger restaurant opened in Corpus Christi in 1950.

In a statement, the iconic Texas chain said the firm and restaurant management will “begin exploring expansion plans – while staying true to the brand it has been over the past 69 years.”

The statement further states the chain will continue to be headquartered in San Antonio.

“Whataburger has grown significantly over the years. And, in order to keep satisfying our customers, we’ve been exploring different options to expand the brand and introduce it to new audiences,” Whataburger President and CEO Preston Atkinson wrote.

The company also detailed several internal promotions, including a president, chief operating officer and chief restaurant operating officer.

The release said the transaction is expected to close later this summer.