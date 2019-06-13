Some changes are coming to newspapers throughout the North Country.

The Watertown Daily Times is cutting back on its publishing schedule, and shutting down some smaller papers altogether. After June 24, the Daily Times will no longer print a Monday edition.

In a meeting with staff, John B. Johnson, CEO, told employees that June 24 will be the final print edition of the Monday Watertown Daily Times. After that date the newspaper will be in print Tuesday through Sunday and online always. https://t.co/JqURYf4InC — Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) June 13, 2019

The company is also stopping production of the Ogdensburg Journal, the St. Lawrence Plaindealer, the Carthage Republican Tribune and the South Jeff Journal.

CEO John Johnson says there were not enough readers or advertisers to make those publications profitable. The company will continue to publish the Courier Observer in Massena and Potsdam, the Lowville Journal and a weekly newspaper in Oswego County.

Eight out of 260 positions at the company will be eliminated, all middle editing positions.

Along with the print changes, the company will now focus more on digital news. They've launched a subscription-based website, NNY360.com, which pulls together reporting from Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oswego counties.

The website will be free through August 1. It will then cost $9.99 per month for anyone who doesn't already subscribe to the Daily Times.