TAMPA, Fla. — A Central Florida Airman Reservist who suffered a devastating injury four years ago is ready to celebrate his recovery at the Warrior Games.

Staff Sergeant Kevin Greene part of 920the Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Patrick AFB

Greene lost part of his leg in motorcycle crash

Warrior Games begin June 21

Staff Sergeant Kevin Greene, 28, is a healthcare management technician with the 920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base. That’s where he’s been training for the Warrior Games.

Greene lost part of his leg when a car struck his motorcycle four years ago. Despite struggles, he has come a long way.

“There was a time when I couldn't run, a time when I couldn't walk,” Greene said. "I believe my purpose is to inspire."

Now Greene said he’s ready to have some fun and show off his skills at the Warrior Games in Tampa.

“That’s why I’m going to go on that track, go on that rowing machine, whatever sport they want me do,” Green said. “Basketball, volleyball, that’s what I’m doing as well, cycling. And show that I’m physically able to do these things."

The Warrior Games will begin next Friday.