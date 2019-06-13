SANFORD, Fla. — A 50-year-old man accused of killing his wife near Winter Park in 1986 is being held in Seminole County’s jail without bond after appearing before a judge Thursday.

Danny Lynn Emitt was extradited from Knoxville, Tennessee

Emitt charged with murder after his DNA was reexamined

Evidence linked him to slaying of Eveline Aguilar, 38

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes investigators arrested Danny Lynn Emitt in Knoxville, Tennessee, on May 22. He was extradited from Knoxville and returned to Seminole County on Wednesday.

Emitt was served with a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Eveline, Aguilar, 38, and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery.

Aguilar's body, with multiple cuts and stab wounds to her upper body and hands, was found in her apartment on Winter Woods Boulevard on July 14, 1986.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant after evidence samples from the case were resubmitted to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) national database. They matched a sample voluntarily submitted by Emitt in 2005 for a Melbourne Police Department case.

He wasn’t charged in that case.

Emitt appeared before Seminole-Brevard Circuit Court Judge Jerri Collins on Thursday before his return to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

The Knoxville Police Department and the Knoxville County Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators from Seminole County with Emitt’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Tennessee.