BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County that has closed all northbound lanes at exit 341.

The exit is at County Road 484.

The crash was reported at 10:16 a.m. A separate crash on I-75 is also delaying motorists.

A multi-vehicle crash in Alachua County on I-75 to the south ramp to exit 387 has closed the off-ramp to State Road 26. That crash was reported at 9:15 a.m.

Additional details were not immediately available, though this article will be updated with more information as it's released.