BURBANK, Calif. - At a store in Burbank, clothes are getting a second take. Each and every item – and there are a lot of them – comes straight from the lot to It’s a Wrap on Magnolia Boulevard. It starts with a phone call from a studio or production company.

“And they say please come get all this stuff," explained owner Tiara Nappi. "They are happy because they are getting a dollar back for the things that they spent a fortune on.”

Nappi was only a child when her mother started the business n 1981. “It’s been a part of my life since I was 11-years-old," she said. "I mean I, like, live, eat, and breathe this stuff.”

She estimates that there are maybe 20,000 individual items in her 7,000 square foot space, each one marked with a code to let buyers know exactly what show or movie it was a part of. Kind of like a tiny resume.

“We always put the original approximate retail price so the customers can see what kind of discount they’re getting," Nappi pointed out, noting it could be anywhere from 35 percent to as much as 95 percent off.

For an average every day t-shirt, you might pay $3 but designer duds, even with a discount, can be a big budget production. A Trina Turk dress from Scandal that retails for $500 is still a hefty $250.

So who actually wore this stuff? In some cases, no one.

“They’ll still have the brand new price tags on them," Nappi said. If it was worn, it could have been by anyone from an A-list star to background players.

Occasionally an item is too special to sell. Some she keeps in her office and some she displays around the store. The jacket from Staying Alive. Rocky’s boxing shorts.

“We have Billy Crystal from City Slickers," Nappi said, pointing to the outfit hanging high on a wall. This type of set dressing gives the space instant cred.

She may be the owner but Nappi is a client, too.

"I am a clothing addict," she confessed while wearing a dress she purchased at the store. Her daughters shop there too -- three teenagers who love the clothes from Jane the Virgin.

So when the time comes to pass the business down, will one of them be ready to step into her probably seen-on-TV shoes?

“I think it’s all up in the air at this point, but I definitely think one of my three girls is going to want to take over one day," she said.

A third act for a family owned business that’s cornered a unique niche in the industry.