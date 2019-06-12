SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A developer is hoping Seminole County leaders will reconsider a scaled down version of a project that would still add hundreds of new homes in a rural part of the county.

County commissioners rejected original plans for River Cross in August 2018.

Residents who live in rural Seminole County fought plans for the project last year. Now, the developer is asking county commissioners to reconsider the plans on a scaled-down level.

The development would be built in a nearly 700-acre undeveloped section of land near the Econ River, just east of the 417, and just north of the Orange County line.

The new proposal includes plans for 300 fewer apartments and less commercial development. But the developer still wants to build nearly 900 single-family homes and townhomes.

“It’s way too big of scale of development for this area,” said Chuluota resident Teddy Mello.

Mello worries the area won’t be able to handle all of the water usage, drainage, and traffic that would come with hundreds of new homes. He says the traffic is already bad.

“When I was a kid I could take a nap on that road during the middle of the day,” Mello said. “It has gotten bad.”

Mello says hundreds of new homes could mean a major boost to his landscaping business, but that’s not worth all of the development changing the life he and his neighbors moved to the area for.

“They’re here to make money, that’s their ultimate goal,” Mello said. “And I don’t begrudge them that at all, but the thing is this is a rural area, and we don’t want it.”

If Seminole County leaders accept a new application for development for River Cross, the developer would still have to go through the application process again, and then it would go before county leaders for approval before anything could be built.