NATIONWIDE — The Pay Your Age promotion is back at Build-A-Bear Workshop, but this time, there are more rules to help manage crowds.

Pay Your Age promotion returns with new rules to limit crowds

200,000 tickets handed out nationwide

Last time this promotion was held, lines at stores resembled Black Friday.

This year, Build-A-Bear is handing out a limited number of tickets to customers who sign up for the deal.

There will be 200,000 tickets handed out nationwide.

The deal will be extended for birthdays all year, just sign up on the company’s website linked above.