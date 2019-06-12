ORLANDO, Fla. — Wally’s fans, mark your calendars — the iconic watering hole at 1001 North Mills Avenue is reopening June 17 after an extensive overhaul.

Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors' opening date was revealed Tuesday. The doors will open Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

The reopening is just in time for happy hour, said Jordan Eichenblatt, creative director at Orange Plane Creative, the marketing firm for Wally’s new owner Minesh Patel.

Regulars downed more than a few drinks before Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors closed last August after 64 years in business . The owner cited health concerns.

Eichenblatt said the building was extensively renovated because of water and smoke damage.

The new owner hired interior decorator Reid Pasternack to revamp the interior.