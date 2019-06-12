Family-owned business Match Play Ink says it can make your logo pop!

The production center has been designing, printing and embroidering custom event apparel in Rochester for 16 years.

Owner Rick Girard says it all started in the basement of his house. Now it operates out of a 20,000 square-foot center on Central Avenue.

Match Play Ink screen prints and embroiders all kinds of apparel for companies, camps, school, sports teams and festivals. Rick Girard started the #SmallBiz in his basement. Now he’s got 20,000 sq. ft. on Central Ave. #ROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/i5szkO3ee9 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 12, 2019

"It has been a long journey for sure; none of these machines would even fit in back then to where we are now. One step at a time,” Girard said. “We have just always had the focus of taking on any challenge and just doing what needed to be done.”

Match Play Ink creates everything from fire department sweatshirts to sports tournament and festival tees. Spring and summer are their busiest time of the year.

"The tournament business for us has been the fastest growing out of our business,” Girard added. “We go to many different sporting events or really any event and we can do shirts on-site.”