HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Police have charged a 69-year-old man with vehicular homicide, saying he was speeding almost 70 mph in a sedan on Ridgewood Avenue before crashing into a bicyclist in April.

Wynine Huggins held on $50,000 bond

Cops: Sedan was going nearly 70 mph

Bicyclist Brian Collins of Edgwater killed

Wynine Huggins, of Daytona Beach, was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz, going almost 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, when he crashed into bicyclist Brian Collins in the 200 block of Ridgewood Avenue before 10:30 a.m. April 5, Holly Hill Police say.

Both were headed south on Ridgewood Avenue, also known as U.S. 1.

Collins, 44, of Edgewater was ejected and traveled 92 feet. He was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

Police pulled security video from nearby businesses and determined that the sedan was in the outside lane, traveled across the center line and re-entered the outside lane before hitting Collins.

Police said Huggins was going so fast, he couldn’t safely slow or avoid hitting Collins.

Traffic homicide investigators suspected that Huggins was under the influence because he smelled like alcohol and had "glossy and bloodshot eyes" and "mildly slurred speech," they say.

Police said he admitted to drinking multiple beers before the crash. He also told police he took prescription medications. They also said they found a baggie with reside that tested positive for cocaine.

The results of a paramedic's blood test determined his blood-alcohol level was .04, well below the legal limit of .08. The test showed evidence of cocaine use, police said.

Huggins was being held on a $50,000 bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.