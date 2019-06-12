NATIONWIDE — An online video showing a strange figure has left many people on social media baffled.

The security camera footage features a figure that many say resembles Dobby, the fictional house elf from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series.

A woman named Vivian Gomez posted the security camera footage on her Facebook page last week with the caption: "So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?"

In the video, a short, scrawny figure with "floppy ears" walks down the driveway while doing a silly dance.

People on social media were quick to offer their theories about what the "creature" could be, from an alien to Dobby the house elf .

But the figure just might be Gomez's son with a shirt on his head, as some people pointed out on the original Facebook post.

The video has been viewed nearly 12 million times since it was posted.