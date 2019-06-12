NATIONWIDE — An online video showing a strange figure has left many people on social media baffled.
- Many on social believe it's Dobby, elf from Harry Potter
- Others are saying it's an alien or a child
- Video has since been viewed nearly 12 million times
The security camera footage features a figure that many say resembles Dobby, the fictional house elf from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series.
A woman named Vivian Gomez posted the security camera footage on her Facebook page last week with the caption: "So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?"
In the video, a short, scrawny figure with "floppy ears" walks down the driveway while doing a silly dance.
People on social media were quick to offer their theories about what the "creature" could be, from an alien to Dobby the house elf.
But the figure just might be Gomez's son with a shirt on his head, as some people pointed out on the original Facebook post.
The video has been viewed nearly 12 million times since it was posted.