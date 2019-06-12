LUTZ, Fla. — The Pavlova is a dessert named after the famed Russian prima ballerina Anna Pavlova.

While it’s a meringue-based dessert, made light and fluffy for its namesake, it’s creation story is mired in international conflict. During one of her world tours during the 1920s, Pavlova went to both Australia and New Zealand.

Both countries claim the Pavlova originated with them.

At Walkabout Eatery in Lutz, owner Regina Johnston says the Australians win the argument, especially considering New Zealand has more sheep than humans to argue their case. (Her words, not mine, #Switzerland)

Ingredients

4 Egg Whites

1 ¼ cups white sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Topping Options

1-pint heavy cream

Fresh fruit - strawberries and chocolate morsels or kiwi and passion fruit

Directions

Heat oven to 200 degrees.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper

In a large bowl, begin beating the egg whites until they are thick but not dry.

Gradually add in the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time, beating after each addition.

Beat until thick and glossy.

Gently fold in vanilla extract, lemon juice and corn starch.

You can use a pastry bag or a gallon Ziploc bag to pipe out a round shape 9 inches in diameter.

Cook for one hour.

Dry on drying rack.

Beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form.

Add the whipped cream and fruit or chocolate to the meringue and serve.