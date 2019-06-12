CENTRAL FLORIDA — Some parts of Central Florida might experience power outages due to severe storms and gusty winds.
Below are outage maps and power company contact numbers to help get the information you need.
- GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13
- Duke Energy Power Outage Map ▼
- Ocala Power Outage Map ▼
- Utility Companies
- Brevard County Utility Services 1-321-633-2091
- Duke Energy 1-800-228-8485
- Florida Power & Light Company (Go to power outage map here)
1-800-468-8243
- Kissimmee Utility Authority 1-877-582-7700
- Ocala Electric Utility 1-352-351-6666
- Orlando Utilities Commission 407-423-9018 in Orange County, 407-957-7373 in St. Cloud/Osceola County
- SECO Energy 1-800-732-6141
- Volusia County Emergency Management 1-866-345-0345
- Utilities Commission New Smyrna Beach 1-386-427-1361