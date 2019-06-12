We're open for business: That’s the message that workers in Niagara County want to get out.

“Talking to some of the business owners around, they’ve seen less numbers of people coming around so trying to get the word out, hey come down here come see our towns and our villages on the waterfront,” said Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County’s director of emergency services. “There’s a lot to do, a lot to see, and actually see what’s going on with the water while you’re here as well and spend some time with the communities.”

Heading into the summer months with a beach that has disappeared isn’t exactly what surrounding businesses hope to see. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to do in the area.

“The Carousel Park is open right now, every Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.,” said Megan McKernan, a chef at Park Place Restaurant. “But, the lake levels don’t matter to Carousel Park, so kids can come down and ride for 25 cents apiece.”

On top of daily attractions and shops, there are festivals in Lewiston, Youngstown, Olcott and more in the surrounding areas all summer long.

But no matter how people choose to spend their time, any visitors are more than welcome.

“It’ll help,” Schultz said. “There’s a lot going on in these communities. There’s a lot of cost in these communities with what’s going on with the efforts, with the water levels being high, and the effects it’s having on the community, so really, if everybody in our area comes out here, spends a little extra time, spends a little extra money in these communities, it will definitely help out for what they’re facing, what they have to be prepared for, as these events continue on.”