TAMPA, Fla. — Port of Tampa Bay welcomed on Wednesday its largest container ship ever anchored there.

CMA-CGM Dalila can carry more than 8,000 shipping containers

It will connect Tampa Bay and Central Florida directly to Asian markets

More Hillsborough County headlines

The CMA-CGM Dalila is able to carry more than 8,000 20-foot-long shipping containers.

So why is the biggest ship Tampa Bay's ever had making a stop here?

The route was added because companies involved want a more direct path to Florida's largest emerging market with a high concentration of distribution centers.

That's the region known as the I-4 Corridor.

The Dalila will connect Tampa Bay and Central Florida directly to Asian markets.

The @cmacgm #Dalila making her way under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge! pic.twitter.com/XZv7ANJSuS — Port Tampa Bay (@PortTampaBay) June 12, 2019

It'll make a weekly stop and make the trip from here to Singapore in 37 days.

The stop before Tampa is New Orleans. The stop after is Miami.

CMA-CGM is a French shipping company.

In the containers, there are all sorts of products coming from Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China and Korea, in order of port of call.

The top goods coming from those countries are computers, electronics and cars, also microchips, machinery parts and pharmaceuticals.