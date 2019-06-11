ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for Floridians to pause and observe a moment of silence Wednesday morning as part of Pulse Remembrance Day.

DeSantis issues directive to observe Pulse Remembrance Day

Annual day honors lives of 49 people in 2016 nightclub attack

Flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday

READ IT: DeSantis's Pulse Remembrance Day 2019 declaration (PDF)

DeSantis issued the directive Tuesday, which asks Floridians to "come together to stand boldly with Orlando and the Central Florida community against terrorism."

The annual remembrance day was established in 2017 by Gov. Rick Scott to honor the 49 people killed in a shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016. The gunman had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State terror group before opening fire.

As part of Pulse Remembrance Day, DeSantis is asking people to observe a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He's also directing state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.