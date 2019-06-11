The "get me out of here" craze is still drawing people around the world into escape rooms set up with some mysterious scenarios.

Nut House Escape Rooms in Rochester gives guests an hour to use their puzzle solving and clue finding skills to get out.

"All of our rooms have a backstory," co-owner Eric Sarnowski said. "It's something that we do different from other escape rooms. We give you the backstory and as you go we give you clues as to why you are locked in and how you were going to get out. All the props and clues are designed by us.”

My heart is pounding already! People pay to escape. How are your puzzle 🧩 solving skills? I’m @NutHouseEscRms I’m heading into the “cabin in the woods”. You have 60 minutes to get out. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/onRWsXBwde — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 11, 2019

There are three rooms available at the Scottsville Road business, in addition to a portable room that comes to you travels private parties and business events.

"It's working together as a team. You definitely want to communicate with everybody and share what you found. So, we give three free hints and you can earn additional hints by singing or dancing," Sarnowski said.

Nut House Escape Rooms is open seven days a week by appointment only.