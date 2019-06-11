A wet and rainy spring has businesses away from the floodwaters of Lake Ontario feeling the pinch.

Kim Zuber has worked on his family's dairy farm in Churchville since he could walk, but recently the work has been tough.

“2014 was a good year for us," Zuber said. "Since then it’s been a struggle.”

With falling exports and a trade war with China, the dairy industry isn’t doing too well. And then add to the mix flooded crops that feed those cows, and you have a serious problem. Tonight on @SPECNewsROC, what a local farmer has to say about all this rain. pic.twitter.com/4dUePKaVKU — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) June 11, 2019

Exports are down, and now there’s a trade war with China. With massive amounts of rain, the hits keep on coming.

“There’s a lot of stress," he said. "We have overhead to cover. Our lenders are very concerned.”

Zuber has more than 4,000 cows between two facilities, and they need lots of food⁠— which he chops himself.

“We grow over 3,000 acres of crops to feed the cows," Zuber said. "Mostly hay, corn, a little bit of wheat.”

But the ground has been too wet to plant corn. However, he may get his chance on Tuesday with the sun out.

“Typically by now it’s 100 percent planted," he said. "Last report I heard it was only just maybe 50 percent planted so we’re way behind.”

Zuber considers himself more fortunate than others who are losing their farms.

“Our lender is going to stand behind us for a while," Zuber said. "So we’re fortunate in that respect.”